Sheikh Mohammed tells of pride over remarkable Mars mission findings

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai hails UAE's contribution to furthering human knowledge

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the Hope Probe is a testament to the capabilities of the youth of the UAE. The project, which represents a historic achievement for the nation, also sends a message of hope to youth in the Arab world. Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came as he was ceremonially handed the last component of the Hope Probe during an event held to mark its installation. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre also attended the event. Wam
The National author image
The National
Apr 24, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has spoken of his pride at the UAE's "contribution to the pursuit of human knowledge" as the country's space experts seek to further unravel the mysteries of Mars.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai hailed the Emirates' latest scientific achievements after its Hope probe revealed striking details of Deimos, a tiny moon of Mars, which indicate that the celestial body may not actually be a captured asteroid as previously thought.

The fascinating findings, which include new images and scientific readings, were shared with the world by the Emirates Mars Mission team on Monday.

The spacecraft, which has spent more than two years orbiting Mars in a first for the Arab world, flew as close as 100km to the moon's surface to capture crucial data on its composition that challenges long-standing theories that Mars’ moons are captured asteroids — space rocks trapped in a planet’s orbit.

Findings suggest a planetary origin, meaning that the rock may have come from Mars itself.

UAE's Hope probe reveals secrets of Mars's moon Deimos

UAE's Hope probe reveals secrets of Mars's moon Deimos

"In a first of its kind, Hope probe is 100km away from Deimos moon in Mars," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

"We are proud of our young scientists, our knowledge and our contribution to the pursuit of human knowledge."

Sheikh Mohammed had himself announced the UAE's stellar ambitions on social media in 2014.

“Today we announce two epic projects in our history: establishing UAE Space Agency and sending the first Arab spaceship to Mars by 2021,” he tweeted at the time.

The UAE achieved its lofty goal on February 9, 2021 when it became the first Arab nation to enter the Red Planet's orbit and only the fifth space agency to accomplish the task.

Since then, the Hope probe has been beaming back stunning images of the planet that has revealed its geographical features and atmospheric conditions.

Scientists around the world have been benefiting from the treasure trove of data the mission has released so far, including images of the planet’s mysterious aurora and abundance of oxygen.

Updated: April 24, 2023, 4:21 PM
Editor's picks
More from the national