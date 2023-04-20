Deadly crush in Yemen, Sudan ceasefire, India population to surpass China - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode, more than 80 people die and hundreds are injured in a crush in Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Sudan's army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agree to a 24-hour ceasefire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Saudi Arabia’s China-brokered agreement with Iran to resume diplomatic relations is fraught with the risk of “misery”.

Meanwhile, India will surpass China to become the world’s most populous country by the middle of this year.