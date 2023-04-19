India to surpass China to become world's most populous nation within months

India will surpass China to become the world’s most populous country by mid-2023, a UN report projected the South Asian nation to add nearly 3 million more people.

The United Nations Population Fund’s “tate of World Population Report for 2023 has estimated India's population will hit 1.4286 billion this year—over 2.9 million more than the population of China at 1.4257 billion.

Sixty-eight per cent of India's population is projected to be between 15-64 years of age, 25 per cent will be those between newborn and 14 years of age and the rest of the population is estimated to be 65 or older.

READ MORE World population estimated to reach 8 billion in November

The global body, however, has not specified a date for when the change would take place, but said the population will surpass China by mid-2023.

India’s official population as per the last census in 2011 was 1.21 billion and New Delhi has said the population was expected to have risen to 1.4 billion.

No official figures have been released so far.

It was expected to overtake neighbouring China as the most populous nation this year— after Beijing announced earlier this year that its population has fallen for the first time in 60 years to 1.44 billion.

Both the Asian giants represent 19 and 18 per cent of the world’s population, respectively, population growth in both the countries has been slowing but at a much faster rate in China.

Official figures from China's National Bureau of Statistics in January showed mainland China had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than the previous year whereas India’s population has grown from 358 million in 1951 to 1.2 billion in 2011, according to the last census.

Population has remained a touchy subject in India that has seen decades of debate on the controlling or state's intervention, including a controversial forced sterilisation in the 1970s.

People walk through the Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. India has overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation, according to UN data released on April 19. Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg

India releases its census once in a decade and the latest census was due in 2021 but due to the covid-19 pandemic, technical and logistical hurdles, the exercise has not been undertaken.

The burgeoning population has been a concern for the country vis-à-vis the economic, health, education and jobs opportunities for its people.

But Andrea Wojnar, Representative for UNFPA India said that the population growth is a “symbol of progress”.

“The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public,” M s Wojnar said in a statement.

“Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm. Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld,” she said.