Dozens killed and injured in stampede at Yemen charity aid event

At least 79 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a stampede at an event to distribute financial aid in Yemen’s capital late on Wednesday, Houthi officials said.

Hundreds of people had gathered at the event organised by merchants without co-ordination with local authorities when the crush happened, the Houthi-run Interior Ministry said.

The ministry said dozens of casualties were taken to nearby hospitals.

Witnesses Abdel-Rahman Ahmed and Yahia Mohsen said armed Houthis shot into the air in an attempt to control the crowd, apparently striking an electrical wire and causing it to explode.

That sparked panic and people began stampeding, they said.

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry said it had detained two organisers and an investigation was under way.

