Sudan crisis, protesters clash with security in Lebanon — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, clashes and explosions shook Sudan's capital despite claims of a ceasefire on the fourth day of fighting that has killed about 200. The army and RSF had agreed to the 24-hour ceasefire from Tuesday, saying they would abide by the agreement to allow civilians and medical workers to move around the city, where millions of people are hiding in their homes.

Hundreds of workers from Lebanon’s public sector protested in front of the seat of government on Tuesday as the nation’s caretaker cabinet convened to discuss their salaries. Public school teachers, retired army and police officers, and civil servants — angry at a lack of action to address the nation's currency crisis and the devaluation of their pay — demanded better wages and threatened to escalate action if the government did not deliver.

The Supreme Court has called on Muslims in Saudi Arabia to look out for the crescent of Shawwal moon on Thursday evening. In an announcement on Tuesday, the kingdom’s Supreme Court called on “whoever sights the crescent moon”, through binoculars or otherwise, to immediately report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

A legal battle between Fox News and Dominion, a voting machine company that accuses the network of knowingly spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election results, began on Tuesday, only to be settled a few hours later, averting a trial. In a news conference, Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million in damages.