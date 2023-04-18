US voting machine maker takes Fox News to court in $1.6bn defamation case

A high-stakes legal battle between Fox News and a voting machine company that accuses the network of knowingly spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election results is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed by Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, America's most popular cable news network, seeks to hold Fox to account after presenters repeatedly said voting machines were rigged in favour of Democrat Joe Biden over then-president Donald Trump.

Opening statements in the $1.6bn defamation case were to be heard in a Delaware court.

The civil trial comes more than two years after Dominion first accused Fox of “intentionally and falsely” airing misinformation about the company to appeal to its conservative viewers.

Mr Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and that he was the winner.

Without evidence, he and his supporters continue to cite fraud conspiracy theories about how the votes were tallied.

Fox, meanwhile, said that its statements about Dominion are protected by the First Amendment under the US Constitution, which protects freedom of speech.

Fox said its claims on air, many of which were made by well-known newscasters and commentators, were not intentional and had no “actual malice” — a crucial requirement to meet the legal definition for defamation.

The trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but was delayed with no explanation. It is expected to last up to six weeks.