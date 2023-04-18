Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court asks Muslims to sight crescent moon on Thursday

The Supreme Court has called on Muslims in Saudi Arabia to look out for the crescent of Shawwal moon on Thursday evening.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the kingdom’s Supreme Court called on “whoever sights the crescent moon”, through binoculars or otherwise, to immediately report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Saudi Arabia's International Astronomy Centre on Sunday predicted that Eid Al Fitr should fall on Saturday, April 22 ― a day later than previously expected.

According to Abdullah Al Khudairi, a Saudi astronomical adviser, the moon will appear in the sky 24 minutes after sunset but will not be illuminated by the sun’s rays, which makes spotting it difficult. “Visibility depends on the purity of the atmosphere,” he said.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Supreme Court hopes that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees “formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims” across the kingdom.

Women take a selfie during Eid Al Fitr celebrations at the King Abdul Aziz Mosque in Riyadh on May 2, 2022. Reuters

Traditionally, Muslims offer Eid prayers early in the morning with their families.

“After which we have what we look forward to the most — Eid breakfast. It's grand, takes a lot of effort, usually cooking and baking during late night hours and we dress up go to the mosque and pray. Once we return every family member is present at the breakfast table, to celebrate together,” said Renad Ajam, a Saudi teacher in Jeddah.

In a similar announcement, the UAE also called for the moon crescent to be sighted.

“The moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, 29th Ramadan,” the state news agency Wam reported.

In the UAE, there is a public holiday set for Thursday, April 20.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Monday that public holidays for Eid Al Fitr would officially begin on Friday, April 21.