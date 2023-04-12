Eid Al Fitr expected to coincide with Friday, says Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has announced that Eid is set to coincide with Friday, April 21.

All imams have been asked to perform the Friday prayer as usual, the ministry said.

Muslims traditionally go to the mosque to perform early morning Eid prayers but those who wish to stay on after can perform the Friday prayer then, the ministry advised.

Eid Al Fitr is a time for family and giving. Getty

"On an occasion where Eid coincides with a Friday, whoever is up all night then attends the Eid prayers is not obliged to attend the Friday prayer in the mosque," says Dr Zohair Ahmad, a UK national living in Jeddah.

"But it's better if he prays it with people on Friday. Another exception is that the call to prayer is not prescribed in mosques, where Friday prayers are held."

فإشارةً إلى أن عيد الفطر المبارك لهذا العام 1444هـ قد يوافق يوم الجمعة، ولأهمية بيان ما يتعلق بإقامة صلاة الجمعة في #يوم_العيد،

فقد وجهت وزارة #الشؤون_الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد أئمة المساجد والجوامع باعتماد العمل بما تضمنته الفتوى الصادرة عن اللجنة الدائمة للفتوى رقم (21162) في… pic.twitter.com/NE7IOwl6hF — وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_Moia) April 12, 2023

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on Tuesday announced a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for private and non-profit sectors in the kingdom.

Muslims gather at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. AFP

Eid break will begin from Friday, April 21, meaning residents can start their holiday at the end of the working day on Thursday.

Some offices are expected to resume on Thursday, April 29, while schools reopen on 30 April.