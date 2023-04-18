UAE approves Dh2.7bn housing support, EU ambassador to Sudan 'assaulted' — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved a Dh2.74 billion housing support plan for Emiratis living in the capital. The crucial assistance for 1,800 citizens will be delivered under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The EU's ambassador to Sudan has been assaulted in his Khartoum home, according to senior European diplomat Josep Borrell. Mr Borrell said "security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law”.

As the world awaits Britain's King Charles III's coronation, it will be screened live on Dubai's Queen Elizabeth II floating hotel anchored at Port Rashid on May 6.

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk announced his intention to introduce an AI platform named "TruthGPT" to compete against the current offerings from Microsoft and Google. He further criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, for "training the AI to lie”.