Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approves Dh2.7 billion housing support plan for citizens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved a Dh2.74 billion housing support plan for Emiratis living in the capital.

The crucial assistance for 1,800 citizens will be delivered under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgage holders will not to be required to make housing loan repayments under the scheme.

Housing loans will also be provided to eligible citizens as part of the initiative.

UAE leaders regularly agree housing benefit projects to bolster the quality of life of Emiratis across the country.

The latest financial package will coincide with the country's celebrations of Eid Al Fitr, the religious festival which marks the end of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr will get under way in the Emirates on either Friday or Saturday, with the official date to be confirmed by the sighting of the moon, which will herald the end of the holy month and the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

Both government and private sector workers will begin their paid public holidays on Thursday.

Sheikh Khaled was named Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi last month.

Sheikh Khaled holds key roles in Abu Dhabi public life and has the task of thrusting the emirate forwards into the future.

He has led initiatives to boost growth, from major accelerator programmes to a start-up hub for businesses.

Sheikh Khaled has served as member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

He is a board member of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, of which the chairman is Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, now Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Eid preparations around the world — in pictures