Dubai's 'QE2' to stage live screening of King Charles's coronation

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III is to be screened live on Dubai's Queen Elizabeth II floating hotel anchored at Port Rashid on Saturday, May 6.

It will be the third historic royal event in British history to draw a crowd on board the ocean liner, now retired in Dubai.

Live screening of King Charles’s coronation follows the events staged on the luxury vessel to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in May, followed by her funeral procession four months later.

Large screens will be set up inside the ship’s ballroom and other dining venues to allow guests to watch the coronation day’s events.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our guests the chance to watch this historic moment live," said Ferghal Purcell, general manager of the QE2.

Britons celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on board the QE2 in 2020. Pawan Singh / The National

"We believe that this will be a once-in-a-lifetime event and we wanted to create a special atmosphere for our guests to enjoy it in."

The Queen's Room, one of the ship's grandest spaces, will serve a British-themed buffet while a three-course buffet will be offered at the Queen’s Grill.

The ship’s Golden Lion pub, the oldest in Dubai, will serve traditional British dishes while broadcasting the ceremony on several screens.

The coronation service at Westminster Abbey conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will begin at 2pm UAE time and be attended by about 2,000 guests from around the world.

King Charles’s procession will carry the monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey inside the diamond jubilee stage coach.

The royal couple will then travel back via Parliament Square in the 260-year-old gold state coach, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.

For the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, crowds filled the vessel's dining rooms and corridors to take in a significant moment in history, with similar numbers expected to visit the QE2 for next month's momentous coronation.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Queen Elizabeth II royal event,” said Visit Britain’s interim deputy director Carol Maddison.

“As the world turns its attention to the historic coronation, we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to highlight Great Britain’s world-renowned attractions, culture and heritage.

“Our latest research shows the draw of Britain’s history and heritage in driving inbound tourism and our renowned heritage, royal legacy and pomp and pageantry are proven tourism draws.”

