Sudan: EU ambassador 'assaulted in Khartoum home'

The EU's ambassador to Sudan has been assaulted in his Khartoum home, according to senior European diplomat Josep Borrell.

"This constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention," Mr Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"Security of diplomatic premises and staff is a primary responsibility of Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law."

Mr Borrell did not name the victim in his message, but Aidan O'Hara was appointed ambassador to Sudan by the EU in 2022.

EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP that security of staff remained a priority, but the EU delegation has not been evacuated from Khartoum after the attack.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres again called on Sudan's warring parties to "immediately cease hostilities".

He warned that further escalation "could be devastating for the country and the region".

Air strikes, artillery shelling and heavy gunfire are continuing in civilian neighbourhoods.