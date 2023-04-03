Oil prices soar, Egypt's President El Sisi in Saudi Arabia — Trending

On today's episode, Opec+ members Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Algeria will implement oil production cuts exceeding more than one million barrels per day from May until the end of the year as a precautionary measure to support the stability of the market.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a surprise visit aimed to improve relations with the kingdom, one of his country’s key allies and economic backers.

The UAE delivers more than 2,000 tonnes of crucial aid to Syria to support earthquake relief efforts as part of its Operation Gallant Knight 2 mission. The Emirati ship contained food supplies, medical equipment and winter clothing.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi completes one month on the International Space Station. He arrived there on March 3 and has since been assigned more than 200 experiments and research work by Nasa and various UAE universities.