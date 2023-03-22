Ramadan 2023, GCC meeting in Riyadh, Afghanistan hit by quake — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, authorities have announced that Ramadan will begin on Thursday in the UAE. The Moon-sighting committee met on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib (sunset) prayers but said it had yet to spot a new crescent Moon.

The foreign ministers of GCC countries will meet in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss regional developments. The meeting is one of a series of conferences held every three months.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has rattled parts of Afghanistan, with tremors felt as far as Pakistan and India on Tuesday evening. The 30-second quake struck 40km south of Jurm, in Afghanistan's north, at a depth of more than 297km, according to the US Geological survey.

New York police were on high alert on Tuesday after former US president Donald Trump claimed he would be arrested in connection to a continuing investigation into hush money that was paid to an adult film star before the 2016 election.