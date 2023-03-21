Afghanistan hit by earthquake as tremors felt in Pakistan and India

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled parts of Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, with tremors felt as far as Pakistan and India.

The 30-second quake struck 40 kilometres south of Jurm, in Afghanistan's north, at a depth of more than 297 kilometres, according to the US Geological survey. Pakistan authorities said it was a 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

The region is frequently hit by earthquakes — especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

"So far, thank God, there has been no bad news of casualties. We hope that all citizens of the country are safe," tweeted the Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

He said health centres across the country had been put on high alert.

Residents fled their homes in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country as strong shaking was felt. There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Quran,” an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi said, with similar reports coming from the capital Islamabad, Lahore and elsewhere in the country.

Videos posted on social media showed apartment buildings with large cracks purporting to be caused by the earthquake.

“We were about to go for a walk when suddenly we felt that the whole tower was shaking. We immediately rushed out of the house. The bed was shaking. My mother forgot to turn off the stove. It was very scary,” Meenakshi Bansal, resident in Noida, a satellite city outside Delhi told The National.

“The ceiling lamps were shaking, the bed was shaking. It was terrifying. It lasted for a few seconds. I rushed with my three-year-old son,” said Sonam Arora, who lives on the sixth floor of a high-rise in Noida.

Delhi is an earthquake prone city and scientists and experts have long warned of an impending earthquake in the city.

“We were sitting and talking when suddenly we felt the earthquake. I rushed out with my two daughters and wife. Thankfully there were no damages but it was terrifying, “a resident in Kashmir told The National.

More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands made homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika on June 22 last year.