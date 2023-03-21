New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump close to completing work

A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump in connection with a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is close to completing its work while law enforcement officials prepare for unrest in the event of an indictment.

Mr Trump claimed, without evidence, he would be arrested on Tuesday, and his representatives later said he was repeating media reports and leaks.

The Manhattan grand jury appeared to take an important step on Monday by hearing from a witness regarded as favourable to the former US president.

The decision whether to indict Mr Trump over payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign now lies with the grand jury, which has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks.

An indictment of Mr Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be the first criminal case against a former president.

The evidence from Robert Costello, a lawyer with ties to Trump aides, appeared to be a final opportunity for allies of the former president to steer the grand jury away from an indictment.

Mr Costello was invited by prosecutors to appear after saying that he had information to challenge the credibility of Michael Cohen, a former lawyer and fixer for Mr Trump who turned against him and became a leading witness in the Manhattan prosecutor's investigation.

Mr Costello had provided Mr Cohen with legal services several years ago after Mr Cohen became entangled in the federal investigation into the hush money payments.

Mr Costello said he had come forward because he did not believe Mr Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal crimes and served time in prison, could be trusted.

“If they want to go after Donald Trump and they have solid evidence, then so be it,” Mr Costello said. “But Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence.”

Law enforcement officials are braced for violence after Mr Trump called on his supporters to protest ahead of a possible indictment.

An indictment could also test a Republican Party divided over whether to support Mr Trump next year, in part because of his efforts to undermine his 2020 election loss.

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing and has called the Manhattan prosecutor's investigation politically motivated.

It was unclear if additional witnesses might be summoned.