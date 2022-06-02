Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti to be sentenced for scamming Stormy Daniels

Disgraced celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was due to be sentenced in New York on Thursday following his conviction for defrauding a former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels, during her suits against former president Donald Trump.

Jurors in February convicted Avenatti, 51, of wire fraud and embezzling up to $300,000 of an $800,000 payout to Ms Daniels for her autobiography, spending some of the money on his company’s payroll and personal expenses.

The California lawyer is already behind bars, serving a 2.5-year sentence for trying to extort $25 million from Nike by threatening to tarnish the sportswear giant’s reputation, for which he was convicted in 2020.

Prosecutors in Manhattan say Avenatti should serve a “substantial” prison term for the fraud against Ms Daniels — and that the jail term should run consecutively to his sentence in the Nike case.

Avenatti has asked sentencing Judge Jesse Furman for a three-year prison term in the Ms Daniels case, with one of those years to be served concurrently with the Nike sentence, reducing his overall prison time.

Avenatti rose to cable news stardom in 2018 by defending Ms Daniels in her high-profile lawsuits against Mr Trump over claims in her autobiography, Full Disclosure, which was published that autumn.

Last month, underscoring his dramatic fall from grace, the lawyer told Ms Daniels via email that he was “truly sorry” for his behaviour.

“I wish that we could turn back the clock so that the mistakes I made would never be repeated,” he wrote in an email that was filed to the court.

Daniels is known for receiving $130,000 from Mr Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in exchange for staying quiet before the 2016 election about trysts she says she had with Mr Trump, then a celebrity property tycoon.

Mr Trump denies the encounters took place. Shortly after the payment, he won the presidency.

Avenatti successfully freed Daniels from her non-disclosure deal with Mr Trump.

