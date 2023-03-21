Ramadan 2023 starts in UAE on Thursday

Beginning of the holy month determined by nation's moon-sighting committee

Muslim wait for sunset to break their fast during Ramadan, outside Al Farooq Mosque in Dubai in April 2022.
Mar 21, 2023
Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Thursday, authorities have announced.

The moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib (sunset) prayers on Tuesday and announced they could not yet spot a new crescent moon, meaning Shaaban would last 30 days and Ramadan would begin on Thursday, state news agency Wam reported.

Saudi Arabia had earlier declared Ramadan would commence on Thursday after its sighting committee were unable to spot the new moon on Tuesday.

The holiest month of the year in Islam, Ramadan is observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims. It is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

During the month, which lasts either 29 or 30 days, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan?

Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are in good health.

The start of Ramadan is determined by each country's moon-sighting committee.

In the UAE, moon-sighting attempts are held nationwide but not all manage to spot the crescent.

The committee makes the final decision at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after collecting all the reports from across the country.

Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal — the 10th month in the Islamic calendar — is expected to be on either April 21 or 22, but will be confirmed closer to the time.

Ramadan preparations around the world

Palestinian artisan Maan Al Muhtaseb makes traditional lanterns and decorations ahead of Ramadan in Hebron city in the occupied West Bank.

March 21, 2023
