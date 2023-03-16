Credit Suisse shares sink, global oil demand to rise ‘sharply' — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Switzerland's financial regulator Finma and the central bank move to ease investor fears concerning Credit Suisse by saying it “meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks”. They also say the central bank is ready to extend liquidity support, if required to do so.

The International Energy Agency expects global oil demand to rise “sharply” this year amid a rebound in air traffic and pent-up Chinese demand. Oil demand growth will “accelerate” to 2.6 million barrels per day in the final three months of this year, from 710,000 bpd in the current quarter.

The Lebanese state presses charges against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who has so far refused to co-operate with the judiciary, after he failed to show up at a hearing with European judicial officials conducting an international investigation into corruption.

The UN's Yemen envoy urges the country's warring parties to “seize the opportunity” presented by the recent diplomatic detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran to end the decade-long conflict.