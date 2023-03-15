Lebanon charges Central Bank's Riad Salameh with money laundering in first action by state

The Lebanese state has charged Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh with money laundering, bribery and forgery and frozen his assets in a significant step against the embattled financier.

Mr Salameh was also charged with illicit enrichment and tax evasion, state media reported, and his properties have been seized.

The charges were issued by Helena Iskandar, President of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice and mark the first money laundering charges brought against Mr Salameh, his brother and his adviser Marianne Hoayek by the Lebanese state.

It comes after Mr Salameh, who will remain in his role as central bank governor until May, failed to attend a hearing on Wednesday into the ongoing corruption probe against him. His lawyer attended the session to present a memorandum on the case by Mr Salameh.

It has now been postponed until Thursday and a judicial source told The National that "I think" the central bank head will attend.

His lawyer arrived at the justice palace without him and objected to the presiding judge over the presence of European officials, Reuters reported.

European investigators arrived in Beirut on Monday to attend the hearing against Mr Salameh, who is accused of embezzling more than $330 million from the country's central bank.

At least six European countries are investigating him and his brother Raja, who was also handed down charges on Wednesday alongside Ms Hoayek.

Multiple charges have been issued against the trio by several Lebanese judges since an investigation was opened more than 18 months ago.

They were charged with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment last month, confirmed to The National by Beirut's public prosecutor.

Mr Salameh has maintained his innocence.