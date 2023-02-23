Lebanon Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh charged with money laundering

A Lebanese judge has charged Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja, and one of his assistants with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment, a senior judicial source said on Thursday.

"I can confirm the charges," Raja Hamoush, the Beirut public prosecutor, told The National.

When asked about the significance of levying charges similar but separate to those imposed by Mount Lebanon prosecutor Ghada Aoun last year, Mr Hamoush said: "I can’t explain that because it concerns judicial secrecy."

The charges come after an 18-month investigation. A previous judge recused himself and did not file charges.

READ MORE Revealed: How investigators say Riad Salameh conducted central bank embezzlement operation

The Salameh brothers have denied the accusations.

Riad Salameh has faced repeated accusations of plundering state coffers. He said this month that he was ready to step down from his 30-year stint as Governor when his fifth term ends this year.

He also faces several European investigations over alleged corruption and financial wrongdoing.

Among the accusations are that he embezzled $330 million from the central bank through a contract he signed with Forry Associates, a financial services company run by his brother, Raja.