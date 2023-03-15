Swiss central bank pledges to back Credit Suisse after shares plunge

Credit Suisse received a liquidity lifeline from regulators in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares tumbled as much as 30 per cent on Wednesday.

The Swiss financial regulator Finma and the nation's central bank sought to ease investor fears around Credit Suisse, saying it “meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks”.

They said the bank could gain access to liquidity from the central bank if needed.

The statement came after a major government and at least one bank put pressure on Switzerland to act, said people familiar with the matter, as the lender became caught up in a crisis of confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

Credit Suisse said it welcomed the statement of support from the Swiss National Bank and Finma.

We welcome the statement of support issued by the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA https://t.co/BlAFf83LU0 — Credit Suisse (@CreditSuisse) March 15, 2023

Credit Suisse would be the first major global bank to be given such a lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis — though central banks have extended liquidity more generally to banks during times of market stress including the coronavirus pandemic.

SVB's demise, followed by that of Signature Bank two days later, sent global bank stocks on a rollercoaster ride this week, with investors discounting assurances from US President Joe Biden and emergency steps giving banks access to more funding.

The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Bloomberg

By Wednesday, focus had shifted from the US to Europe, where Credit Suisse led a rout in bank shares after its largest investor said it could not provide more financial assistance because of regulatory constraints.

Hoping to quell concerns, Finma and the Swiss central bank said there were no indications of a direct risk of contagion for Swiss institutions from US banking market turmoil.

Earlier, Credit Suisse shares led a 7 per cent fall in the European banking index, while five-year credit default swaps for the flagship Swiss bank hit a new high.

The investor exit for the doors prompted fears of a broader threat to the financial system, and two supervisory sources told Reuters that the European Central Bank had contacted banks on its watch to quiz them about their exposures to Credit Suisse.

One source said, however, that they saw Credit Suisse's problems as specific to that bank, rather than being systemic.

“[The] SVB collapse is a firm- and US-specific problem, but now markets have reawakened to global banks’ risks — from interest rate/duration to liquidity and credit risk — and European banks are engulfed by a confidence crisis,” said Davide Oneglia, senior economist at TS Lombard.

The US Treasury is monitoring the situation around Credit Suisse and is in touch with global counterparts, a Treasury representative said.

Asked about the impact of Credit Suisse's problems on the US banking system, US Senator Bernie Sanders told Reuters: “Everybody is concerned.”

On Wall Street, major indexes closed down on Wednesday, with big US banks including JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America falling. The KBW regional banking index declined 1.57 per cent.

A sign for a Silicon Valley Bank private branch is displayed in San Francisco, California. AP

In the US, large banks have managed their exposure to Credit Suisse in recent months and view risks emanating from the lender as manageable so far, according to three industry sources who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Rapid rises in interest rates have made it harder for some businesses to pay back or service loans, increasing the chances of losses for lenders who are also worried about a recession.

Traders are now betting that the Federal Reserve, which last week was expected to accelerate raising interest rates in the face of persistent inflation, may be forced to hit pause and even reverse course.

Futures tied to the Fed's policy rate were pricing a slightly better-than-even chance that policymakers will leave their benchmark lending rate in its current 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent range at their upcoming meeting on March 21-22.

Traders' bets on a large European Central Bank interest rate rise at Thursday's meeting also evaporated quickly as the Credit Suisse rout fanned fears about the health of Europe's banking sector.

Money market pricing suggested traders now saw less than a 20 per cent chance of a 50-basis-point rate increase at the ECB meeting.

Unease sparked by SVB's demise has also prompted depositors to seek out new homes for their cash.

Ralph Hamers, chief executive of Credit Suisse rival UBS, said market turmoil has steered more money its way.

“In the last couple of days, as you might expect, we've seen inflows,” Mr Hamers said. “It is clearly a flight to safety from that perspective, but I think three days don't make a trend.”

Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing said that the German lender has also seen incoming deposits.

Focus is also shifting increasingly to the possibility of tougher rules for banks, particularly mid-tier ones such as SVB and New York-based Signature Bank, whose collapses triggered the market tumult.

US Congress needs to act on bipartisan legislation strengthening banking industry controls, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, though Senate Banking Committee chairman Sherrod Brown played down the likelihood of Congress passing a “significant” banking bill anytime soon.