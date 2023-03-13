Biden aims to calm banking fears after SVB and Signature collapse

President Joe Biden on Monday morning sought to project confidence in the American banking system after federal regulators announced emergency measures following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature, which triggered fears of a potential banking crisis.

“Thanks to the quick action of my administration over the past few days, Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe, your deposits are safe”, Mr Biden said, in remarks from the White House.

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced on Sunday that depositors at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to all their funds beginning on Monday, even if they exceeded the FDIC's limit of $250,000. No losses will be borne by the taxpayer.

The Treasury, Fed and FDIC, in a joint statement, announced a similar risk exception for New York's Signature Bank, saying all depositors there would be “made whole”.

“All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured they'll be protected and they'll have access to their money as of today”, Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden noted investors will not be protected.

"They knowingly took a risk. And when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money,” he said.

Stocks quickly rallied after the federal regulators' announcement, but banking jitters remain as the resolve of the US's banking system is tested.

Bank shares in Europe and Asia fell on Monday morning before Wall Street opened. All stock index futures were down before the US market opened.

SVB, where many tech start-ups had banked, collapsed last week when it sold about $22 billion worth of securities at a loss amid the Fed's aggressive interest-rate increases. SVB tried to raise funds to meet withdrawal needs, but that set off a panic as waves of customers began withdrawing their funds. US regulators took over the bank on Friday.

The collapse is the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual in 2008.

Before SVB's collapse, the Fed was expected to return to raising interest rates rapidly by announcing a 50-basis-point rise. But traders now expect the Fed to impose a smaller interest-rate increase, CME's FedWatch Tool showed.

Some expect the central bank will not impose an increase at all, at the conclusion of its March 21-22 meeting.