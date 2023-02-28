Messi crowned Fifa Player of the Year, Elon Musk reclaims world's richest title — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Nasa has set a new launch date for the SpaceX rocket carrying Emirati astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi after Monday's blast-off was postponed. The Crew-6 mission from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station is provisionally scheduled for launch at 9.34am UAE time on Thursday.

The UAE has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the worsening violence in the occupied Palestinian territories. A UN diplomat told The National that the meeting will take place at 3pm in New York on Tuesday and will feature Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland, the UN special co-ordinator for the Middle East peace process.

Lionel Messi edges out Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe to be crowned Fifa Player of the Year 2022 as Argentina scoops all major men's awards after lifting the World Cup last December.

Elon Musk reclaims his place as the world's richest person after a rollercoaster few months that resulted in his wealth plummeting amid a sell-off of technology stocks and numerous controversies.