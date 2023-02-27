UAE calls Security Council meeting on Israel-Palestine violence

The UAE on Monday requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the worsening violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A UN diplomat told The National that the meeting would take place at 3pm on Tuesday and would feature Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland, the UN special co-ordinator for the Middle East peace process.

On Monday, Mr Wennesland said he was "gravely concerned" by the deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, particularly the violence in the past 24 hours in Hawara, near Nablus.

"There can be no justification for terrorism, nor for arson and acts of revenge against civilians," he said. "All perpetrators of violence must be held accountable."

Israel on Monday sent extra troops to the occupied West Bank after a Palestinian gunman shot dead two Israelis. That came after dozens of Jewish settlers torched Palestinian homes and cars in Hawara.

Israeli and Palestinian officials had pledged to de-escalate tensions at a summit in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba in Jordan on Sunday.

While the summit was taking place, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a junction in Hawara, killing two Israeli settlers in retaliation for an Israeli raid in the northern city of Nablus the week before, which killed 11 Palestinians.

Although neither side indicated that the violence would end soon, a statement after the meeting said they "reaffirmed the necessity of committing to de-escalation on the ground and to prevent further violence".

Israel agreed on Sunday to curb its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory for four months and to stop authorisation of outposts for six months.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, later said they had agreed to no such conditions.

It was the first high-level meeting between Israel and the Palestinians since the ascendancy of a far-right government to power in Israel.