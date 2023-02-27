New SpaceX launch date set after Sultan Al Neyadi mission postponed

Nasa has set a new launch date for the SpaceX rocket carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi after Monday's blast-off was postponed.

The Crew-6 mission from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station is provisionally scheduled for 9.34am UAE time on Thursday.

The mission on Monday was called off at 10.42am UAE time — two and a half minutes before the Falcon 9 rocket's engines were due to ignite.

Nasa and SpaceX said there was an issue with ground systems, which they are investigating.

.@NASA and @SpaceX scrubbed today's launch of the #Crew6 mission to the @Space_Station due to a ground systems issue.



Unfavorable weather on Feb.28 makes the next launch attempt 12:34am ET March 2, pending resolution of the technical issue.https://t.co/jiUq3jNH7S — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) February 27, 2023

Officials said the weather in Florida on Tuesday is not favourable, hence the delay.

Engineers have a narrow window for missions to ensure that the rocket has a short and safe journey from Earth to ISS, which is 400km above sea level.

The four crew — Russia's Andrey Fedyaev, Nasa's Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, and Dr Al Neyadi, remained on the rocket for about two hours after the launch was called off — or “scrubbed” in Nasa terms — while fuel was pumped out.

They safely disembarked the Dragon capsule that is attached to the rocket.

Mission call-offs are common in the space industry, though scrapping a flight so close to blast-off is rarer.

“The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the entire Crew-6 team,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Twitter.