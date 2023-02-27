New SpaceX launch date set after Sultan Al Neyadi mission postponed

Nasa has set a new launch date for the SpaceX rocket carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi after Monday's blast-off was postponed.
The Crew-6 mission from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station is provisionally scheduled for 9.34am UAE time on Thursday.
The mission on Monday was called off at 10.42am UAE time — two and a half minutes before the Falcon 9 rocket's engines were due to ignite.
Nasa and SpaceX said there was an issue with ground systems, which they are investigating.
Officials said the weather in Florida on Tuesday is not favourable, hence the delay.
Engineers have a narrow window for missions to ensure that the rocket has a short and safe journey from Earth to ISS, which is 400km above sea level.
The four crew — Russia's Andrey Fedyaev, Nasa's Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, and Dr Al Neyadi, remained on the rocket for about two hours after the launch was called off — or “scrubbed” in Nasa terms — while fuel was pumped out.
They safely disembarked the Dragon capsule that is attached to the rocket.
Mission call-offs are common in the space industry, though scrapping a flight so close to blast-off is rarer.
“The launch has been postponed, yet our ambitions remain high. Wishing a safe and successful mission to Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the entire Crew-6 team,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said on Twitter.