Dubai home to largest solar-powered data centre, Iraqi Jassim Al Asadi freed — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, a UAE-drafted UN Security Council resolution calling on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory” is expected to be put to a vote on Monday.

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has climbed above 41,000, with hopes fading of finding more survivors.

Iraqi environmental activist Jassim Al Asadi has been freed, two weeks after being kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

Dubai is now home to the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, which is located in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park worldwide.