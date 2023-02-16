Dubai opens world’s largest solar-powered data centre

Dubai is now home to the world’s largest solar-powered data centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park the largest single-site solar park in the world.

The complex is developed by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Recognised as the biggest solar-powered data centre by Guinness World Records, the data centre was opened by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Today, we inaugurated the world’s largest solar-powered data centre built by DEWA Digital’s Moro Hub. Inspired by @HHShkMohd’s vision for sustainable growth, the new facility in Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Al Maktoum Park provides a global model for sustainability and green economy pic.twitter.com/52tCUI0fhO — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 16, 2023

It aims to provide services in the areas of digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data hosting, smart cities, Internet of Things and Moro services supported by ChatGPT technology, the statement said.

The centre provides an “exceptional model” for combining digital with energy technology, said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

It will support the goal of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to generate 100 per cent of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, he added.

“The new data centre reflects our commitment to support the development of a sustainable economy and our efforts to transform Dubai into a global green economy hub. Moro Hub has always been a front-runner in promoting digital transformation and sustainability as well as enhancing its integrated solutions to help organisations and companies reach net-zero carbon emissions,” Mr Al Tayer said.

The UAE is leading the region in adopting latest technology and implementing digital transformation strategies.

The Emirates’ digital economy is expected to reach more than $140 billion in 2031, up from today’s nearly $38 billion, according to a report by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The new green data centre features solutions from global companies such as Dell Technologies, Microsoft and Huawei.

Moro Hub’s key technology partners and customers include VMWare, Emirates NBD, Digital Dubai Authority and Dubai Islamic Bank.

Using 100 per cent renewable energy, the data centre has a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts and it is spread over more than 16,000 square metres.

“The project is a bright sign in Dubai’s journey towards a sustainable future that takes into account environmental needs,” said Hamad Al Mansoori, director general of Digital Dubai.

“We support this approach as part of our leadership of the digital transformation process in the emirate, which has made the city a global model for adopting creative ideas and projects that contribute to a bright future for humanity.”