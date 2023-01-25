UAE weather, League Cup action, Oscar nominations - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, In the UAE, Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Minister of State for Food Security, hailed the country's rain enhancement programme as key to bolstering water and food security.

The fantasy epic Everything Everywhere All at Once, leads the Oscar nominations, with 11 nods.

In England, Newcastle step closer to the League Cup final, after Joelinton scored the winner against Southampton in the first leg of their semi-final.