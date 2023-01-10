UNSC Syria vote, Jair Bolsonaro in hospital, Pope praises Zayed Award — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UN Security Council unanimously votes to keep the last border crossing between Turkey and north-west Syria open for another six months for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Pope Francis says the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity helps to promote the protection of women’s rights.

Egypt will conduct a major family planning survey this year, following previous studies in 2009 and 2014, as it struggles with overpopulation.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is admitted to a hospital in Florida a day after his supporters stormed government buildings to protest against his electoral defeat last year.