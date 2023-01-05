Dubai's 10-year plan, Gulf Cup returns to Iraq, Pope Benedict funeral – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has unveiled a plan to put Dubai among the world's top cities by economic strength in the next 10 years.

Football's Gulf Cup returns to Iraq to much fanfare, with Iraqis hoping the tournament in Basra can help to spur a national recovery after four troubled decades.

The funeral of Pope Benedict XVI will take place, after hundreds of thousands queued to see him lying in state at the Vatican.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives failed in three successive votes to elect a new Speaker.