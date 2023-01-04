US House Republicans fail to elect new speaker after Kevin McCarthy loses votes

Republicans in the House of Representatives failed on Tuesday to elect a new speaker, marring what was supposed to have been a triumphant return to power in the lower chamber of Congress.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Party's leader in the House, lost three separate votes to secure the speaker's gavel.

It was the first time a House speaker was not elected on the first day of a new Congress since 1923.

After four years in minority, the Republicans regained control of the House in last year's midterms, albeit with a smaller majority than many pollsters predicted.

With 222 seats in the 435-seat chamber, a Republican candidate for speaker can only afford to lose support from four members to secure a 218-vote majority.

Mr McCarthy faces defiant opposition from about 20 far-right rebels who consider his position on key issues are not conservative enough.

After he lost three successive votes, House members agreed to adjourn until Wednesday.

Mr McCarthy secured no more than 203 votes in all rounds, while Democrat Hakeem Jeffries secured 212 votes.

What happens next is unclear and the House cannot operate until a speaker is elected.

Mr McCarthy had expected a battle for the position.

“We may have a battle on the floor but the battle is for the conference and the country,” he said before the vote.

Despite securing more votes than Mr McCarthy, Mr Jeffries will not become speaker as he cannot clinch the 218 votes needed, because the Democrats hold only 213 seats.

Mr Jeffries took to Twitter to blast the "complete chaos" in the House.

Day One.



House Dems are united and ready to get to work.



Complete chaos on the other side of the aisle. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 3, 2023

The House speaker is one of the most powerful positions in Washington and second in line to the presidency.

Whoever holds the gavel controls the voting agenda, sets committee assignments and oversees the daily business of the lower chamber.

Departing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used the powerful position to shepherd through the Affordable Care Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. She also set the schedule during both of former president Donald Trump's impeachments.

But a drawn-out process to select the speaker of the House could hamper Republicans' chances to quickly set up committees to investigate President Joe Biden's family and administration — something they promised midterm voters they would do.

Mr McCarthy's campaign for the speakership is being derailed by the hardline House Freedom Caucus.

Caucus chairman Scott Perry said Mr McCarthy has missed his chance to become speaker.

Mr Perry said the prospective House speaker “presented a vague ultimatum” after rejecting certain members' requests for him to commit to changing legislative norms and pursuing a handful of policies.

“Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be speaker of the House. He rejected it,” Mr Perry said on Tuesday morning.

Nine members of the Freedom Caucus — made up of the most conservative Republicans in the House — wrote in a New Year's Day statement that proposals made by Mr McCarthy would limit representatives' ability to oust a speaker during their term.

Allies of Mr McCarthy strongly backed him for speaker, pointing to his success in gaining seats in Congress.

“No one in this body has worked harder for this Republican majority than Kevin McCarthy,” said Elise Stefanik, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

With Democrats unlikely to do Mr McCarthy any favours by voting for him, the House could be in for a long process to select a speaker.

The opposition could force representatives to choose another candidate for the position.

One possible contender is Congressman Jim Jordan, a favourite of the hardliners. He secured 19 votes, although he nominated Mr McCarthy and did not vote for himself.