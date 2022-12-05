Iran’s morality police, UAE sustainability push, England to face France — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Iran's attorney general Mohammad Montazeri hints that the operations of the country's morality police have been suspended.

The UAE Cabinet approves a plan to introduce new sustainability standards for buildings, homes and roads to reduce the country's carbon footprint.

Brazilian football great Pele says he is “strong” and grateful for the support he has received after being admitted to hospital earlier this week.

England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up a World Cup quarter-final clash with reigning champions France.