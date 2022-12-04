UAE Cabinet meets in nature reserve to approve sustainability plan

The Cabinet has approved a nationwide plan to introduce new sustainability standards for buildings, roads and homes to preserve resources and reduce the country's carbon footprint.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, led a meeting of ministers in Ajman's Al Zorah nature reserve on Sunday.

The government has put the country on a path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and was the first in the Middle East to set such a target.

On Sunday, they put in place a plan to cut the energy requirements of buildings and homes by 25 per cent and to reduce water consumption by 16 per cent.

The amount of energy and materials it takes to build roads would be cut by 45 per cent.

"Today, we approved the National Building Regulations policy, which includes sustainability standards for roads, buildings, housing and other [areas]," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

"The objective is to reduce the use of natural resources and our carbon footprint, and to promote environmental sustainability standards for buildings in the UAE."

Sheikh Mohammed also launched a winter tourism campaign, following the success of the World's Coolest Winter drive last year.

حملة "أجمل شتاء في العالم" التي نطلقها سنوياً حققت زيادة في السياحة الداخلية بنسبة ٣٦٪ في ٢٠٢١ لتصل ١.٣ مليون سائح داخلي .. هدفنا إبراز جمال الإمارات .. وقراها ووديانها وجبالها .. وروعة برها وبحرها..وأهم من ذلك إبراز قيم أهلها ..وشعار هذا العام هو "موروثنا" ..لنشر قيم أجمل شعب.. pic.twitter.com/JqtflCzh3W — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 4, 2022

"Ajman, with its white sands, the Red Fort, the Masfout Mountains, and the valleys of Manama, is the starting point for the campaign," he wrote.

He congratulated Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, his son Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid and his brothers for boosting the emirate's attraction as a tourism destination and its economy.

Sheikh Mohammed said the 2021 winter campaign was credited with creating 1.3 million domestic tourists, boosting the staycation economy.

"This year's theme is 'our heritage', to spread the values ​​of these most beautiful Emirati people," he said.

The Cabinet further approved an "integrated national platform that represents a compass for investment in vital sectors such as financial technology, tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, and others," he said.

"The platform, which is supervised by the Ministry of Economy, works to highlight opportunities in all these sectors for investors of all categories."

Sheikh Mohammed further said decisions were made to raise the efficiency of border crossings and economic free zones.