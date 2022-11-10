Joe Biden celebrates, Russian troops withdraw, Elon Musk admits mistakes - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, US President Joe Biden celebrated the performance of his Democratic Party in the midterm elections after a predicted Republican "red wave" failed to materialise.

Russia has ordered its troops to leave the Ukrainian city of Kherson, in what is a highly symbolic setback for President Vladimir Putin.

Elon Musk has confessed to making mistakes since his $44 billion Twitter purchase, saying: “The intent is not to do dumb things, we are not operationally dumb, we are aspirationally not dumb but we still do dumb things.”

A prominent Iranian actress has posted an image of herself without a headscarf on Instagram to demonstrate solidarity with anti-government protesters.