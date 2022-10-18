Iranian climber competes without headscarf, Nile dam dispute - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. On today's episode, in an apparent act of defiance, Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi competed without a headscarf at the Asian Sport Climbing Championships.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi says Egypt is determined to do everything it can to resolve its dispute with Ethiopia over the potential effect from a hydroelectric dam Addis Ababa is building on the Nile. Cairo has long complained that the dam would reduce its share of the Nile waters.

An archaeological park unveiled in northern Iraq this week dates back more than 2,700 years to the rule of the Assyrians. The area in Faida comprises 13 monumental rock-carving reliefs in the walls of an irrigation canal. The carvings show kings praying to gods.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said that Iran must co-operate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the global community if it wants to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Efforts to save the accord have faced several stumbling blocks, including Iran’s continued nuclear advances and the recent crackdown on protesters.