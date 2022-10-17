Saudi Arabia king urges Iran to comply with nuclear deal

Iran must co-operate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the international community if it wants to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Sunday.

Efforts to save the accord have faced multiple stumbling blocks, including Iran’s continued nuclear advances and regional geopolitics as well as the recent crackdown on protesters.

“We call onIran to urgently fulfil its nuclear obligations [and] co-operate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” King Salman said, according to Saudi Arabia's state news agency.

The Saudi king, who was speaking via video link at the opening of the Shura Council advisory body, said Iran must “take serious steps to build confidence between it, its neighbours and the international community”.

The UN nuclear watchdog said last week that Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and now intends to go further than previously planned.

While efforts to revive the deal have stalled, Tehran has brought on stream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges that it was banned from using to produce enriched uranium under the deal.

In 2018, Donald Trump, the former US president, pulled his country out of the Iran deal and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted.

Iran responded by breaching the restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal.

If the deal is revived Iran will have to put its advanced centrifuges into storage, diplomats say.

Iran has long denied it is attempting to build a bomb and insists its nuclear activities are peaceful.

King Salman said his country is a “mediator for peace” in reference to international crises and conflicts.

Speaking on other regional issues, King Salman said the kingdom fully supports all efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in Yemen.

King Salman also praised those who wanted to push forward a political process between the internationally recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Ending the Houthi militia's “provocative violations in Yemen” is of high importance, he said.