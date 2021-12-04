Large blast heard over Iran's Natanz nuclear site

State TV dismisses the explosion as a planned air defence exercise

This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman in a report published Thursday, July 2, 2020 by the state-run IRNA news agency, said an â€œincidentâ€ has damaged an under-construction building near Iranâ€™s Natanz nuclear site, but there was no damage to its centrifuge facility. Kamalvandi said authorities were investigating what happened. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)
The National
Dec 4, 2021

Iranian news agencies on Saturday reported a large explosion in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but the incident was later downplayed by state TV.

The country's air defence units fired a missile as part of an exercise, said state media, after local residents reported hearing a large blast.

The missile was fired to test a rapid-reaction force over Natanz, reports said.

More on Iran
Tehran tells UK to be nice if it wants Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe back

The exercise came as talks to avoid the collapse of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord in Vienna drew to a close after five days.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday Iran “does not seem to be serious” about returning to the pact, while European allies on Saturday voiced their “disappointment and concern”. The seventh round of talks are due to resume next week.

Iranian news agencies had earlier reported the explosion, saying there was no official explanation of the incident.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," the websites, including Fararunews, quoted the Daneshju (Student) News Agency as reporting.

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in nearby Badroud as saying a short blast was heard which was accompanied by an intense light in the sky.

"No exact details are available about this," Fars quoted the local governor of Badroud as saying.

Updated: December 4th 2021, 7:50 PM
IranNuclear DisarmamentNatanzUS
