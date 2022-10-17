Archaeological site in Iraq that dates back 2,700 years becomes heritage park

An archaeological park unveiled in northern Iraq this week dates back more than 2,700 years to the rule of the Assyrians.

The area in Faida comprises 13 monumental rock-carving reliefs in the walls of an irrigation canal that stretches for about 10 kilometres at Faida, located in the south of Dohuk governorate.

The carvings show kings praying to gods.

Officials said "other parts will be discovered in the future".

"Perhaps in the future others will be discovered", Bekas Brefkany, from the department of antiquities in Dohuk, told AFP.

Faida is the place where regional authorities hope to create the first of five parks, part of a project aimed at creating "a tourist attraction and a source of income", Mr Brefkany said.

An inauguration ceremony was held at the site on Sunday that included senior officials from Kurdistan region, Italian Consul General Michele Camerota, and the Italian ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti.

The site was discovered in several stages over the last few years through excavations by a joint mission of Italian archaeologists from the University of Udine and their counterparts from the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

The project was launched in 2019 to save the archaeological Assyrian complex at Faida.

Daniele Morandi Bonacossi, professor of Near Eastern archaeology at the University of Udine, said, last year that while there were other rock reliefs in Iraq, none were so "huge and monumental" as these.

Iraq was the site of some of the world's earliest cities.

As well as Assyrians it was once home to Sumerians and Babylonians, and to among humankind's first examples of writing.

But in recent years it has suffered at the hands of smugglers of ancient artifacts.

Looters have robbed Iraq of its ancient heritage, most notably after the 2003 US-led invasion.