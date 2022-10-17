Iranian climber competes without headscarf in act of defiance

An Iranian climber went against her country's strict dress code on Sunday, competing without a headscarf in an apparent act of defiance amid weeks of massive protests over the rules following the death of young women in the custody of morality police for violating Islamic dress rules.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, is only the second Iranian female athlete to compete in public without wearing a hijab.

ویدئوی کوتاه- سنگ‌نوردی بدون حجاب #الناز_رکابی در مسابقات قهرمانی آسیا؛ یکشنبه بیست و چهارم مهر، الناز رکابی، سنگ‌نورد ایرانی، در کمباین زنان سنگ‌نوردی قهرمانی آسیا در سئول کره جنوبی مقام چهارم را کسب کرد. خانم رکابی در این مسابقه بدون #حجاب_اجباری حاضر شد. pic.twitter.com/npDTzjm9Nx — RadioFarda‌|‌راديو فردا (@RadioFarda_) October 16, 2022

In a video that went viral on social media, she scaled a climbing wall with her hair tied back in a ponytail during the International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships final.

The athlete, from Tehran, finished fourth at the event in South Korea's capital Seoul.

She previously won a bronze medal for boulder climbing at last year's competition and records show she has won more than 80 medals over the course of her career.

Rekabi's statement comes as protests continue across Iran, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the morality police on September 16.

She had been held three days earlier for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Human rights groups estimate at least 230 people have been killed in the subsequent unrest, including 32 minors.

While Rekabi was widely praised online, concern was also raised over the repercussions she will likely face at home.

“Very powerful statement,” Iranian journalist Sima Sabet said on Twitter.

“She might not be allowed to be part of the national team again, or be punished, but she showed the world how an Iranian woman looks like.”

Some commentators said she will face prosecution in Iran.

In 2019, boxer Sadaf Khadem became both the first Iranian woman to win a boxing match and the first to compete without a headscarf.

She cancelled her return flight to Tehran after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Iran had only recently opened up sport to women, on condition that they were coached by a woman and compete wearing a hijab.