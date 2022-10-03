Indonesia football disaster, UAE new visa rules, Terry Bradshaw — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, at least 125 people, including 17 children, were killed in Indonesia after thousands of fans invaded a football pitch. Authorities said police fired teargas that caused a panic.

The UAE's latest visa rules come into force, and among the major changes are longer visit visas for tourists, long-term residency for sought-after professionals, and easy access to the 10-year golden visa initiative.

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed on Fox NFL Sunday that he has had bladder and skin cancer diagnoses within the past year. The former quarterback reassured fans that he was now cancer-free.

Meanwhile, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife will travel to the UK next month to be hosted by King Charles III, marking the monarch's first state visit.