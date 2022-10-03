Indonesia football disaster: 17 children among dead after tragedy in East Java

Seventeen children were among at least 125 people killed in the football tragedy in Indonesia at the weekend, officials said.

Police fired tear gas to try to stop violence that sparked a disastrous crush of panicked fans running for exits at Saturday night’s match between host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city and Persebaya Surabaya.

Witnesses said officers beat them with sticks and shields before shooting tear gas canisters directly into the crowds. The panic resulting in scores of deaths by trampling or suffocation.

It was one of the deadliest disasters at a sporting event.

Indonesia regularly endures violence and hooliganism, particularly in big cities such as the capital, Jakarta, but Saturday's disaster in a small town in Java has created pressure to explain how it happened.

The South-East Asian nation will establish an independent team to investigate the incident and help to find those responsible, Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD told a news conference on Monday.

“My family and I didn't think it would turn out like this,” said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after being caught in the melee.

“They loved soccer, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium. This was their first time,” she told Reuters at her brothers' funeral on Sunday, referring to the home side they followed.

The boys were among 17 children killed, said state news agency Antara, citing figures from the Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry.

“Seventeen children died and seven were treated, but there is a possibility that could increase,” said Nahar, a ministry official.

Indonesian daily Koran Tempo ran a black front page on Monday, with the headline “Our Football Tragedy” printed in red along with a list of the dead.

Home side Arema FC had lost the match 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya, although authorities had said tickets were not issued to Persebaya fans for security concerns.

The incident was a “dark day for all involved”, said Fifa, the governing body for world football, which has asked Indonesian football authorities for a report on the incident.

'All those responsible should be held accountable'

Its safety regulations say firearms or “crowd control gas” should be used at matches.

Police and sport officials have being sent to the city of Malang to investigate the incident.

“All those responsible should be held accountable for this disaster, regardless of their status or position,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch, said on Monday.

“It's not enough for the national police and the Football Association of Indonesia to conduct their own investigation because they may be tempted to downplay or undermine full accountability for officials involved,” he said.