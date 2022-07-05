UAE Hajj Covid-19 restrictions, Chicago shooting, Shireen Abu Akleh - Trending

President Sheikh Mohamed has announced a $7.6bn social support package to help lower-income Emirati families, and Emiratis embarking on Hajj this year must take a Covid-19 test upon their return and isolate for seven days, according to a new precaution announced by authorities.

Six people were killed and dozens injured after a shooter opened fire from a rooftop at an Independence Day event in Chicago, and the bullet that killed American-Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is too badly damaged to determine who fired the fatal shot, even though it was probably an Israeli soldier, the US State Department said after forensic analysis.