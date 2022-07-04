Shireen Abu Akleh: US says analysis of bullet that killed reporter is 'inconclusive'

The bullet that killed American-Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is too badly damaged to determine who fired the fatal shot even though it was likely to have been an Israeli soldier, the US State Department said on Monday.

Abu Akleh, a veteran reporter on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was killed while covering an Israeli military raid against Palestinian militants near Jenin in the occupied West Bank on May 11. Palestinian authorities said on Sunday that they had handed the bullet recovered during her post-mortem to US investigators for analysis.

The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank says Abu Akleh was shot by an Israeli soldier, a claim backed by a UN investigation into the circumstances of her death. However, the Palestinian Authority refused to hand the bullet to Israel and said it would do so only to independent investigators.

The State Department said on Monday that "after an extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the US Security Co-ordinator, could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet".

"Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion," it said.

US security officials examined the results of both Palestinian and Israeli investigations and “concluded that gunfire from [Israeli military] positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The US “found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an [Israeli military]-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” Mr Price said.

Shireen Abu Akleh's memorial service - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pays his respects to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Ramallah, the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reuters

