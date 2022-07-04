Five dead after shooting near July 4 parade route in Chicago

Five people are dead and dozens injured in a shooting at a July 4th event in in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, officials said, as panicked spectators fled the scene.

The city of Highland Park reported on its website that five people were dead and 16 transferred to hospital.

READ MORE Copenhagen shooting: three people killed in shopping mall attack

"Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park," a statement said.

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," the Midwestern state's police force tweeted.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, which is responsible for the area that includes Highland Park, also said it was assisting with "a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route."

The sheriff's office did not say whether the parade had reached that point on the route when the shots started, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the shooting began about 10 minutes after the parade did.

Highland Park announced that all July 4 festivities had been canceled as a result. Authorities did not say how many people had been shot, but local media outlets reported there were nine victims.

US Representative Brad Schneider, who was at the event, said on Twitter that "a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade."

"Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community," he wrote, adding: "Enough is enough!"

This is breaking news story and will be updated shortly.