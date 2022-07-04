Dubai rewards system for high school pupils, Copenhagen shooting, 4th of July — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, unveils a new rewards system to honour the emirate's brightest high school pupils while the UAE approves policies to transition to a circular economy.

Three people are killed in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Jordanian authorities blame negligence for a chlorine gas explosion that killed 13 people last week.

Fourth of July celebrations begin in the US.