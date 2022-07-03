UAE approves 22 policies to accelerate transition to a circular economy

The UAE has approved 22 policies aimed at accelerating the country's transition to a circular economy, as part of its push towards sustainable development.

The UAE Circular Economy Council's policies will focus on four main sectors of manufacturing, food, infrastructure and transport, according to a government statement on Sunday.

“Our current linear economy consumes valuable materials and resources without being able to benefit from them after use, which represents waste in the modern concept of sustainability,” Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said.

“Our approach seeks to protect our environment and to ensure the long-term economic and social prosperity of our country.”

The UAE has pledged to reach a net-zero carbon goal by 2050.

More to follow …