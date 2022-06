Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Expo City Dubai is set to welcome thousands of new residents and businesses, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, unveils four virtual reality prototype displays.

Abu Dhabi is hosting the “Make it in the Emirates” Forum today, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Cairo, the first stop on his tour of the region.