Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Karachi protests against the removal of Imran Khan and condemnation for the storming of Al Aqsa mosque and its compound.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai has appointed a committee to oversee the development of District 2020 and hybrid work is trending in the world of internet search.