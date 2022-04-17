Ruler of Dubai sets out plan to make Expo site a global destination

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed a committee to oversee the development of the next stage of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Supreme Committee will oversee the site’s transformation into District 2020, the city’s newest residential and business district, Dubai Media Office said.

It will be led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group.

Plans for District 2020 to use more than 80 per cent of the Expo 2020 site’s built environment have already been released.

@HHShkMohd in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issues Decree No. (15) of 2022, forming the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Expo 2020 Dubai District. The new Committee will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. pic.twitter.com/eZEsbDlFwV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2022

When transformed into District 2020, it will become the UAE’s first 15-minute city, a cycle-friendly, traffic-free suburb of the growing metropolis.

It will include an autonomous-vehicle route, a 10-kilometre cycling track, interconnected, wide pedestrian pathways and a 5km jogging track.

It will also have space for 85 start-ups and small businesses when it opens to its first corporate tenants towards the end of this year.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer for Expo 2020 Dubai, said District 2020 would open “in different phases between now and October”.

The Supreme Committee, which has a term of three years, will oversee District 2020’s development, including all projects, initiatives, programmes and activities.

It will supervise the transformation of the site’s infrastructure to accommodate the new facilities and look at investment opportunities that may be suitable for partnership with the private sector.

The committee will also look after promotional and marketing activities for the area.

Under the decree, all Dubai government agencies and authorities involved in the development of the Expo must co-operate with the newly formed committee and provide any information, documents and studies required.

Other members of the Supreme Committee include Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohammed Al Shaibani, director general of Dubai Ruler’s Court, Abdulrahman Al Saleh, director general of Dubai’s Department of Finance, and Helal Al Marri, director general of the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed has extended the terms of the Expo 2020 Dubai Preparatory committee and those of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and its director general by six months.

